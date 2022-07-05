Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to a home on Oakwood Avenue just after 12 a.m.
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found dead early Tuesday morning in Salisbury, authorities said.
According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to a home on Oakwood Avenue just after 12 a.m. That is off Faith Road.
When they arrived, they said they found 39-year-old Dwayne Coward dead from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the shooting happened at a family cookout following an argument.
Authorities said a suspect is in custody. That person’s name wasn’t immediately available.
Stay with WBTV for updates as they come in.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.