Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found dead early Tuesday morning in Salisbury, authorities said.

According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to a home on Oakwood Avenue just after 12 a.m. That is off Faith Road.

When they arrived, they said they found 39-year-old Dwayne Coward dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the shooting happened at a family cookout following an argument.

Authorities said a suspect is in custody. That person’s name wasn’t immediately available.

