Afternoon, evening storms possible Tuesday; First Alert for potential severe weather Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer-like weather is expected through the weekend with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.

TODAY: Afternoon/evening storms, hot and very humid

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday for severe weather potential

Heat index values above 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday

It will be hot and very humid Tuesday, with high temperatures a few degrees above average in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 100 degrees. Mountains will have high temperatures in the mid-80s. The UV index is an 11 today with a burn time of 15 minutes or less! Storms are possible this afternoon and evening with gusty winds at times. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Scattered storms are expected Wednesday with the potential for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main threats. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.

More scattered showers and storms will continue Thursday with another chance of severe storms. High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.

Unsettled weather continues Friday into the weekend with scattered storms expected for each day. As a cold front makes its way through Saturday, temperatures will fall to near 90 degrees for the high. Temperatures will cool down into the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

