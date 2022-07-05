NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Afternoon, evening storms possible Tuesday; First Alert for potential severe weather Wednesday

It will be hot and very humid Tuesday, with high temperatures a few degrees above average in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 100 degrees.
It will be hot and very humid Tuesday, with high temperatures a few degrees above average in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 100 degrees.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer-like weather is expected through the weekend with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.

  • TODAY: Afternoon/evening storms, hot and very humid
  • FIRST ALERT: Wednesday for severe weather potential
  • Heat index values above 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday
Summerlike weather is expected through the weekend with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.
Summerlike weather is expected through the weekend with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.(Source: WBTV)

It will be hot and very humid Tuesday, with high temperatures a few degrees above average in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 100 degrees. Mountains will have high temperatures in the mid-80s. The UV index is an 11 today with a burn time of 15 minutes or less! Storms are possible this afternoon and evening with gusty winds at times. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Scattered storms are expected Wednesday with the potential for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main threats. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.

Damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main threats.
Damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main threats.(Source: WBTV)

More scattered showers and storms will continue Thursday with another chance of severe storms. High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.

Unsettled weather continues Friday into the weekend with scattered storms expected for each day. As a cold front makes its way through Saturday, temperatures will fall to near 90 degrees for the high. Temperatures will cool down into the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WBT SkyShow is happening Monday night at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.
Final preparations underway before SkyShow at Truist Field
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by...
Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina
The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

The 2022 featured site is 203 West Bank Street, the 1869 William Murdoch House.
Dates, sites announced for Historic Salisbury Foundation’s annual OctoberTour
There is an income requirement for Mecklenburg County's HOMES program.
‘HOMES’ program providing mortgage assistance for Mecklenburg Co. homeowners in need
The Charlotte Museum of History hosted a naturalization ceremony on the Fourth of July.
15 become U.S. citizens at Charlotte Museum of History’s July 4 naturalization ceremony
Authorities on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina...
Officer-Involved shooting in Carolina Beach leaves motel guests shaken