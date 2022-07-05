NC DHHS Flu
15 become U.S. citizens at Charlotte Museum of History’s July 4 naturalization ceremony

This is the first time the museum has hosted a Fourth of July naturalization ceremony since 2019.
One woman said the process was hard, but worth it to become an American citizen.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During Independence Day here in Charlotte, 15 men and women became American citizens.

They gained their citizenship during the Charlotte Museum of History’s naturalization ceremony.

Irene Doughty, who is from the Bahamas, says after 30 years of permanent residency in the states, she wanted to become a U.S. citizen so she could vote.

She said the process was hard, but worth it to become an American citizen.

“It’s very special to have this occasion to take the oath of allegiance on the Fourth of July with 15 other members of the world that are now citizens of the United States,” Doughty said.

This is the first time the museum has hosted a Fourth of July naturalization ceremony since 2019.

