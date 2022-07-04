Stacey White named Rowan-Salisbury Schools Executive Director of Human Resources

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Stacey White will serve as the Executive Director of Human Resources for Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). White most recently served as principal of West Rowan Middle School, where she has been an innovative leader, creating and implementing the school’s Renewal plan and leading staff to meet all of its goals.

Additionally, she has served as a mentor to new and aspiring leaders within RSS. She has spent her entire educational career in RSS in various classified and certified roles. Over several years, she was a Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher and served as a professional learning community (PLC) lead CTE teacher, assistant principal and principal.

White obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration from Catawba College, a teaching certification from East Carolina University, and a Master of Arts in School Administration from Gardner-Webb University.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. White to this new leadership role in the district. Her commitment to and passion for RSS and her innovative and progressive leadership style will help us further our commitment to focus on human capital as outlined in our strategic plan,” said Dr. Jason Gardner, interim superintendent.

