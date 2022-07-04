NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating after a woman was shot at an apartment complex on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to Cabarrus Arms Apartments on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot shot wound.

Keisha N. Wright, 26, was transported to Atrium Northeast and is expected to survive.

The Criminal Investigations Division continues the investigation and initial information indicates this was a result of an altercation. Police said it is believed this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000, or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Gastonia is searching for help after battling chronic homelessness.
Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends
A woman was killed after being hit by a train in China Grove.
Woman killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Rowan County
The wreck happened at U.S. 21.
Troopers: 2 dead in Chester Co., S.C. wreck
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
An accident involving a tractor trailer took the life of one person and injured two others this...
Medic: 1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning I-85 wreck

Latest News

Oak Island Water Rescue.
Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach
Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February
Mick Schumacher finished p8, Kevin Magnussen p10.
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team breaks through with double points finish in British Grand Prix
Community members advocate for an end to gun violence
Community members advocate for an end to gun violence