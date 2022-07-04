Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating after a woman was shot at an apartment complex on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to Cabarrus Arms Apartments on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot shot wound.

Keisha N. Wright, 26, was transported to Atrium Northeast and is expected to survive.

The Criminal Investigations Division continues the investigation and initial information indicates this was a result of an altercation. Police said it is believed this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000, or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME.

