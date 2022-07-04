NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Piedmont Players presenting The Sound of Music

Directed/choreographed by Bradley Moore, music directed by Laurie Klaus
This production features a much smaller cast than usual, 16 people, some of whom play as many...
This production features a much smaller cast than usual, 16 people, some of whom play as many as three roles; a unit set – nothing coming in and out throughout the performance; a focus on the characters, the story, and the music; simplified costumes; and perhaps a slightly darker and moodier take on the usual world of the show.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players will soon be presenting The Sound of Music at the historic Meroney Theatre in downtown Salisbury.

With Music & Lyrics by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, the Sound of Music is a tuneful and heartwarming musical based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II.

Maria, the tomboyish postulant from an Austrian Abbey, becomes the governess to seven children in the home of a widowed Naval captain, Captain Von Trapp. Maria, through her own trials and tribulations, brings a fresh love of life and music into the home. Piedmont Players’ production, directed and choreographed by Executive Director, Bradley Moore, is a fresh take on the classic musical. This production features a much smaller cast than usual, 16 people, some of whom play as many as three roles; a unit set – nothing coming in and out throughout the performance; a focus on the characters, the story, and the music; simplified costumes; and perhaps a slightly darker and moodier take on the usual world of the show. This production is unique to Piedmont Players, and perhaps even to the world.

For those that can’t keep the music inside them, there will be a special SING-ALONG performance of The Sound of Music on Saturday, July 30 at 2:30 PM. At this performance, the audience can sing at the top of their lungs with the cast as they perform the show on stage.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Caroline Monroe as Maria; Joey Moray as Captain Von Trapp; Jenny Carroll as Mother Abbess/Frau Zeller; Wendy Weant as Sister Berthe/Elberfeld/Frau Schmidt; Laura Raynor-Williams as Sister Sophia/Elsa; Molly Bronson as Sister Margaretta/Von Schreiber; Eric Slipp as Franz/Zeller; Bailey Daugherty as Rolf; Logan Flaherty as Max; Madisyn Prater as Liesl; Aidan Melton as Friedrich; Maggie Cross as Louisa; Asher Pethel as Kurt; Kimora Cooper as Brigitta; Aymen Bronson as Marta; and Ada Bronson as Gretl.

Producers are Edward & Susan Norvell, Charles Dabbs, David Post, & DKM Media.

The Sound of Music will be performed Friday, July 15 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 17 at 2:30 PM Friday, July 22 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 24 at 2:30 PM Friday, July 29 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 30 at 2:30 PM

The special singalong performance is Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 PM Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

All performances will take place at the Meroney Theatre,  213 S Main Street Salisbury.

Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue.
Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach
A woman was killed after being hit by a train in China Grove.
Woman killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Rowan County
The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis
A woman in Gastonia is searching for help after battling chronic homelessness.
Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends
High Shoal Falls
9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend

Latest News

Police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on East W.T. Harris Boulevard in...
Motorcyclist dies after crash on East W.T. Harris Blvd. in northeast Charlotte
The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation Prize Patrol was back in action after two years of being...
Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation grants more than $250,000 to Atrium Health Cabarrus
White has spent her entire educational career in RSS in various classified and certified roles.
Stacey White named Rowan-Salisbury Schools Executive Director of Human Resources
The WBT SkyShow is happening Monday night at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.
Final preparations underway before SkyShow at Truist Field