Piedmont Players presenting The Sound of Music

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players will soon be presenting The Sound of Music at the historic Meroney Theatre in downtown Salisbury.

With Music & Lyrics by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, the Sound of Music is a tuneful and heartwarming musical based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II.

Maria, the tomboyish postulant from an Austrian Abbey, becomes the governess to seven children in the home of a widowed Naval captain, Captain Von Trapp. Maria, through her own trials and tribulations, brings a fresh love of life and music into the home. Piedmont Players’ production, directed and choreographed by Executive Director, Bradley Moore, is a fresh take on the classic musical. This production features a much smaller cast than usual, 16 people, some of whom play as many as three roles; a unit set – nothing coming in and out throughout the performance; a focus on the characters, the story, and the music; simplified costumes; and perhaps a slightly darker and moodier take on the usual world of the show. This production is unique to Piedmont Players, and perhaps even to the world.

For those that can’t keep the music inside them, there will be a special SING-ALONG performance of The Sound of Music on Saturday, July 30 at 2:30 PM. At this performance, the audience can sing at the top of their lungs with the cast as they perform the show on stage.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Caroline Monroe as Maria; Joey Moray as Captain Von Trapp; Jenny Carroll as Mother Abbess/Frau Zeller; Wendy Weant as Sister Berthe/Elberfeld/Frau Schmidt; Laura Raynor-Williams as Sister Sophia/Elsa; Molly Bronson as Sister Margaretta/Von Schreiber; Eric Slipp as Franz/Zeller; Bailey Daugherty as Rolf; Logan Flaherty as Max; Madisyn Prater as Liesl; Aidan Melton as Friedrich; Maggie Cross as Louisa; Asher Pethel as Kurt; Kimora Cooper as Brigitta; Aymen Bronson as Marta; and Ada Bronson as Gretl.

Producers are Edward & Susan Norvell, Charles Dabbs, David Post, & DKM Media.

The Sound of Music will be performed Friday, July 15 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 17 at 2:30 PM Friday, July 22 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 24 at 2:30 PM Friday, July 29 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 30 at 2:30 PM

The special singalong performance is Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 PM Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 PM Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

All performances will take place at the Meroney Theatre, 213 S Main Street Salisbury.

Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

