Motorcyclist dies after crash on East W.T. Harris Blvd. in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the crash that happened at the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Rose Heather Court at 3:43 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 27-year-old Jaylon Kemp, was found off the roadway with serious injuries, authorities said.

Medic took Kemp to Atrium Health Main and he was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m. due to the injuries he sustained, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said the collision happened when the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was at the intersection and trying to turn left onto Rose Heather Court. While attempting to make the turn, the Chevrolet struck the side of the 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, which was heading northeast on East W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to police.

Authorities said Kemp was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, while the driver of the Equinox was wearing her seatbelt.

According to police, evidence on the scene will be evaluated to determine if the motorcycle was speeding at the time of the crash.

