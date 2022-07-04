First Alert: Scattered showers, storms could impact July 4 plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers and storms are expected today that may disrupt your July 4 holiday plans.

First Alert: Today with afternoon and evening storms

Hot and humid week ahead

Scattered storms through the weekend

We’ll see typical July 4 weather today, with hot and muggy conditions and summertime storms for the afternoon and evening. While we’re not anticipating severe weather, frequent lightning and heavy downpours are possible with these storms. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees for the Piedmont and 80 degrees for the mountains.

HAPPY 4TH!



No independence from the humidity today 😅



Scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon especially around the sandhills area but not going to be a washout. pic.twitter.com/GTiXkXxQNA — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) July 4, 2022

As the sun sets, rain chances will drop in the Charlotte metro area. It looks to be a go for any fireworks plans! However, late-night showers and storms are possible for the mountains.

Spotty showers and storms continue into Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 90s as a high-pressure system keeps the area in a summerlike pattern.

Scattered storms are expected Wednesday with high temperatures nearing the mid-90s. Muggy conditions are likely with heat index values above 100°.

Our next best chance for widespread storms will come Thursday into Saturday, with scattered showers and storms expected each day. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s through the work week with very humid conditions.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Independence Day!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.