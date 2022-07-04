NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Few showers, storms still possible for night of 4th of July

It has been a hot and very humid 4th of July so far with scattered storms impacting parts of the area.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot, humid, and unsettled week ahead!

  • Warm, muggy with a few lingering downpours tonight
  • First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday
  • Storm chances (and steamy conditions) to last through the work week ahead

It has been a hot and very humid 4th of July so far with scattered storms impacting parts of the area. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder will remain possible beyond sunset, so keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy if you have plans to see fireworks. Fortunately, many will stay dry!

Severe weather outlook
Severe weather outlook(WBTV)

Tuesday will be a typical summer day as we wake up to the low 70s and top out in the low 90s. A few showers and storms will also be possible by the afternoon and evening hours. By Wednesday, we’ll be on the edge of a ridge of high pressure. This will not only allow for very hot and humid conditions mid-week, but we will also have to watch for clusters of storms that form and move in from the northwest. A First Alert is in place as strong-severe storms will be possible.

The hot, humid, and unsettled conditions will continue through the end of the work week and start of the weekend! A cold front will eventually move through, ushering in drier, more comfortable conditions to wrap up the 7-day forecast.

Have a great rest of your 4th of July!

First Alert: Scattered showers, storms could impact July 4 plans