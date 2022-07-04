NC DHHS Flu
Final preparations underway before SkyShow at Truist Field

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The largest July 4 fireworks show in the southeast is taking place right in the heart of Charlotte.

The WBT SkyShow at Truist Field is a partnership between the great American pastime of baseball and what’s sure to be an epic fireworks display for Independence Day.

This will be the eighth time this light display comes to Charlotte. Last year’s event drew the ballpark’s highest-ever in-park crowd of nearly 11,000 people.

Despite the Charlotte Knights being away to play the Gwinnett Stripers in Georgia, fans can still catch a ballgame beforehand.

Truist Field will play host to a USA Baseball game this year between USA Baseball and the Cuban National Team.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday and the first pitch is at 6:05 p.m., with fireworks following the game.

Fans can get tickets to the game online or in-person at the Truist Field ticket office. Fireworks can also be viewed from outside the field.

