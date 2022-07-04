Educational trailer damaged after fire intentionally set in west Charlotte, CFD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An educational trailer was damaged Sunday evening after a fire was intentionally set, Charlotte Fire Department says.

The fire happened at a Charlotte Water field operations center at 4100 Tyvola Road around 5:30 p.m.

The trailer had been vacant, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in under 10 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is ask to call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

