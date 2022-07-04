NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Educational trailer damaged after fire intentionally set in west Charlotte, CFD says

The fire happened at a Charlotte Water field operations center on Sunday evening.
An educational trailer was intentionally set on fire, according to CFD.
An educational trailer was intentionally set on fire, according to CFD.(Charlotte Fire Department via Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An educational trailer was damaged Sunday evening after a fire was intentionally set, Charlotte Fire Department says.

The fire happened at a Charlotte Water field operations center at 4100 Tyvola Road around 5:30 p.m.

The trailer had been vacant, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in under 10 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is ask to call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Firefighters battle 2-alarm commercial building fire in northwest Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Gastonia is searching for help after battling chronic homelessness.
Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends
A woman was killed after being hit by a train in China Grove.
Woman killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Rowan County
The wreck happened at U.S. 21.
Troopers: 2 dead in Chester Co., S.C. wreck
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
An accident involving a tractor trailer took the life of one person and injured two others this...
Medic: 1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning I-85 wreck

Latest News

Buyers are having to pay more than usual as they stock up on fireworks this Fourth of July.
Buyers paying more for fireworks ahead of Independence Day
The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis
Oak Island Water Rescue.
Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach
Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February