Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation grants more than $250,000 to Atrium Health Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation Prize Patrol was back in action recently after two years of being virtual with noisemakers in hand as the patrol cheered and hollered in excitement throughout halls of Atrium Health Cabarrus distributing $262,065 in grants to 12 departments.

The “Prize Patrol” team this year consisted of the Foundation Board of Directors, Hospital Administration, and Foundation staff. During this exciting time together, our teammates shared their gratitude for the support they have received toward their innovative programs that will enhance patient care and teammate resilience at Atrium Health Cabarrus. With the approved funding from its growing endowment, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation has now awarded nearly $2 million in Internal Grants to Atrium Health Cabarrus since the program began in 2013.

Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation designed the Internal Grants Program, now in its tenth year, to provide funding for equipment, programs and projects enhancing patient care at Atrium Health Cabarrus as it strives to be the first and best choice for care in our community. Atrium Health Cabarrus departments are chosen through the Internal Grants application process with a goal of continuing its mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing for all.

During the prize patrol, the Cabarrus Sexual Assault/Forensics (SANE) department was awarded two grants. One of the grants received will purchase a Coretexflo Photographic Examination system for the Kannapolis and Harrisburg Emergency departments. This camera equipment will be available 24/7 to SANE/forensic nurses at both freestanding Emergency Departments and will allow for high-quality, evidentiary photographs of victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. The camera will enable our nurses to provide medical care and documentation of forensic evaluation and securely store, archive, and share images of injuries for use in forensic legal cases.

Another stop the patrol made was the Atrium Health Cabarrus Rehabilitation at Gateway (Speech and Audiology) department. The grant will be utilized to purchase an Audioscan Verifit 2 Clinical REM/HIT system. This new and innovative system will allow our audiologists to take real ear measurements (REM) for patients requiring hearing aids. REM allows the audiologist to ensure that individual factors like canal shape and size have been considered, resulting in good auditory access to speech with hearing aids – especially when fitting children who may not provide much useful feedback on how the hearing aids sound to them.

“Our committee works each year to assess and recommend qualifying grant applications. We are always excited to be a part of the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation’s mission which supports our local hospital through the endowment.” States Jessica Tucker, Co-Chair of Internal Grants Committee

The following Atrium Health Cabarrus departments are all the recipients who were awarded with grants for this year:

3rd Floor Nursing (Oncology, Nephrology, Medical Telemetry)



Sexual Assault/Forensics (received 2 grants)



Atrium Health Cabarrus Rehabilitation at West Cabarrus YMCA



Outpatient and Community Care Management



Atrium Health Cabarrus Rehabilitation at Gateway Speech and Audiology



Anatomic Pathology Lab



Respiratory Care



Atrium Health Cabarrus Rehabilitation Gateway



Clinical Education Services



Carolinas Rehabilitation Northeast



Veterans Recognition Program



Asha Rodriguez, Facility Executive at Atrium Health Cabarrus was in attendance during the prize patrol and helped to surprise each of the 12 departments with their grants. During each presentation Rodriguez shared, “The hospital is grateful to the Foundation for funding the 2022 Internal Grants. The projects and equipment that these grants will fund will enhance the quality of patient care that our doctors, nurses, and staff provide to our community.”

The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation Internal Grants committee is made up of 9 Foundation Board of Directors. Along with Tucker and Alston, the other committee members from the board are Pam Cain, Ann Cannon, Bill Dusch, Dr. John Heinzerling, Pat Horton, Dr. Tom Jones, and Jon Yancey. The committee met in May to review the applications and submitted their recommendations for approval to the remaining board members in a June meeting.

The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation’s endowment has been invested for the long-term benefit of Atrium Health Cabarrus. The endowment continues to grow each year which increases funding for our Internal Grants program.

For more information on the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation visit www.cabarrushealthcarefoundation.org or call 704-403-1369.

