Buyers paying more for fireworks ahead of Independence Day

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - In South Carolina, where small fireworks are legal and abundant along I-77, not only is business exploding, but so are prices.

“I definitely noticed that a lot of the fireworks are definitely more expensive this year,” Mackenzie Dowdy said as she was shopping for fireworks Sunday.

The American Pyrotechnics Association reported costs are 35% higher industry wide.

Supply chain issues lingering from the pandemic, plus high demand, may be to blame.

“The cost to get your merchandise here is almost equal to what you’re paying for the merchandise,” Frawna Peterson, owner of House of Fireworks in Fort Mill, said. “When you’re hit with that much of a price increase, sadly we have to pass it on.”

While it’s something customers are noticing in the checkout line, it’s not stopping them from stocking up ahead of Independence Day.

