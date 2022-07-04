‘Always take precautions:’ Charlotte Fire Department, neighbors send reminder about properly disposing of fireworks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While many of us love to watch the fireworks every year, it’s crucial to remember how dangerous they can be.

On July 3, 2021, a northwest Charlotte home was damaged after investigators said fireworks were improperly disposed of.

It happened in the 800 block of Oakshire Circle. Investigators say 11 people were displaced between two homes and the fire caused more than $80,000 worth of damage.

One year later, James Clark reflects on seeing the flames tear through his next-door neighbor’s home.

“The flames were so hot and so bad it burned the whole entire side, this whole entire side had to be replaced,” Clark said.

A portion of the left side of Clark’s home was damaged in the fire and had to be replaced. The house to the left of the home where the fire started was also damaged.

WBTV went back to the house one year later. Pieces of burned shingles and other debris were still in the yard and the home was under construction.

Clark says people need to be more responsible if they’re going to use fireworks.

“Smother that fire, that flame, that smoke, that heat, get it all out of there before you put it in a trash can, because if not it’s going to catch on fire,” Clark said. “You’ve got paper, plastic, and stuff in there and you might have an aerosol can in there that might have a little spray in it and it’s going to explode.”

Charlotte Fire Department officials said people should never throw fireworks in a plastic trash can.

“Please cool the fireworks by submerging them in a bucket of water and placing them in a metal container. Never place fireworks inside of a trash can,” Captain Jackie Gilmore said.

Adults should also be the only ones handling fireworks.

“Never allow young children to play with sparklers or any type of fireworks. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees when ignited,” Gilmore said. “Just make sure it’s a competent person igniting fireworks and they’re not under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.”

As for Clark, he’ll be the only one lighting fireworks and using his hose to extinguish them. He says other adults need to be careful and take the time to dispose of them properly so they don’t start a fire like the one that happened at his neighbor’s house last year.

“If you’re going to shoot fireworks, take all the precautions you need to take so you don’t end up like this,” Clark said.

