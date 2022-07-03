NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Paddleboarder aims to be first person with disabilities to cross Great Lakes

Paddleboarder aims to be first person with disabilities to cross Great Lakes
By Quinn Gorham and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KJBR/Gray News) – Mike Shoreman, a paddleboarder from Canada is attempting to be the first person with disabilities to cross each of the five Great Lakes.

When Shoreman was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2018, he said his heart sank. He was a paddleboard instructor at the time, according to KBJR.

“After I received the diagnosis. I stood in an EMT doctor’s office and I remember, like, I just had tears streaming down my face and he said, ‘Your paddle boarding is done. You’re never going to paddleboard again.’”

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a neurological condition that can cause permanent damage to one’s vision, hearing and muscles.

For Shoreman, the disease also affected the one thing he used every time he stepped onto a paddleboard: his balance.

“For me, when I turn my head from side to side or up and down,” he said. “I get very dizzy. It’s like a carousel inside my head. And in the initial stages, when I was walking, I couldn’t even walk in a straight line”

However, Shoreman was determined to not only paddleboard again but to become the first person with disabilities to do it across all five Great Lakes.

“I thought, ‘Okay, well we can, we can set out to do these crossings. I just have to make sure that I’m strong enough to be able to do five back to back all in one summer,’” he said.

After months of training, Shoreman started his journey on Lake Erie, on May 29th, becoming the first person with disabilities to accomplish the feat.

It was an inspiring moment, but Shoreman still had four other lakes to go.

“10 days later, I set out to do Lake Huron and it took me 28 hours and 22 minutes which was brutal,” he said.

Now, Shoreman will take on Lake Superior, a task he says he and his team are prepared for.

“We’ve got first aid trainers on the boat, we’ve got people who know what my nutrition and my diet is going to be like,” he said.

It’s all part of a monumental journey, but one he hopes can inspire people far beyond the Great Lakes.

“People with disabilities are capable of achieving things when people believe in them and I hope it inspires kids to dream big,” Shoreman said.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Gastonia is searching for help after battling chronic homelessness.
Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends
A woman was killed after being hit by a train in China Grove.
Woman killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Rowan County
The wreck happened at U.S. 21.
Troopers: 2 dead in Chester Co., S.C. wreck
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Investigative reporter David Hodges is discussing his report about David Tepper’s deals, and...
Bankruptcy Audible: David Tepper’s companies could get drawn into failed Rock Hill HQ project

Latest News

Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Russia claims control of pivotal eastern Ukrainian city
Abortion clinics prepare for an increase of out-of-state cases.
Abortion clinics prepare for increase of out-of-state cases
Mick Schumacher finished p8, Kevin Magnussen p10.
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team breaks through with double points finish in British Grand Prix
Abortion clinics prepare for an increase of out-of-state cases.
Abortion clinics prepare for increase of out-of-state cases