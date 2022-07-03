Millions of drivers travel this weekend despite pricey gas and incoming storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - AAA expects nearly 50 million people to travel this weekend, creating traffic for many driving to the Carolina beaches and other places.

“Oh my gosh it’s busy. The roads are super busy,” Mariquinha Dos Santos said on her way to Florida.

“Yeah from the backups I saw and everything, I’m hoping all that passes by the time I go home,” another traveler said.

Some drivers are being cautious with everyone on the road and the weather approaching.

“Take your time with all this traffic,” Rock Hill resident Will Grubb said after driving almost 11 hours Saturday. “You don’t get in a hurry.”

Not only could it take longer on the roads this weekend, but it may be tougher with increased gas prices and an incoming tropical storm.

“They just seem like they keep going up,” one woman said referencing gas prices while she filled up.

Other travelers are just hoping for good weather and an enjoyable weekend.

“Yeah, we see that and fingers crossed we have good weather for the week,” Kristen Miller said.

According to AAA, Thursday and Friday were the peak traffic days this week.

