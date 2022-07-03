NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team breaks through with double points finish in British Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher finished p8, Kevin Magnussen p10.
Mick Schumacher finished p8, Kevin Magnussen p10.(Haas F1 Team)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in nearly three years, the Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One team has managed to record a double points finish. Haas driver Mick Schumacher scored the first points of his career on Sunday with a p8 finish, teammate Kevin Magnussen managed p10.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz picked up his first career win and shared the podium with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

The race was red flagged for nearly an hour following a horrifying first lap crash that involved several drivers. Alex Albon and Zhou Guanyu were taken to the medical center. Both drivers were conscious and evaluated, according to F1. Albon was transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for precautionary checks following the opening lap incident, according to his team.

