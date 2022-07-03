First Alert: Storm chances Sunday and the Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stormy at times today as a cold front moves closer bringing the best chance for showers and storms across the area.

First Alert: Today into Independence Day for storms

Tropical Storm Colin has dissipated off the NC coast

Spotty storms Monday; Rain chances continue through the week

Hot and very humid today with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s with heat index values as hot as 100° and increasing clouds through the day. Storms will start first in the mountains around noon then slowly making its way to the piedmont area later in the afternoon.

There is a low-end severe threat with strong to damaging winds possible with some of these storms in addition to lightning and briefly heavy rain.

Monday 3 pm Fourth of July (WBTV)

What was Tropical Storm Colin has completely dissipated off the NC coast at 5 AM this morning. Colin lasted a total of 1 day bringing gusty winds, rounds of heavy rain and storms, and high surf to parts of the SC & NC coast.

A First Alert remains in place for Monday, July 4th for a few storms possible in the afternoon, but not nearly as widespread as today. High temperatures will be near 90°.

Showers and storms continue into Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 90s as a high-pressure system bring the area into a typical summertime-like pattern.

Scattered storms are expected Wednesday with high temperatures nearing the mid-90s. Storm chances continue through the work week with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Have a great Independence Day!

