First Alert: Storm chances Sunday and the Fourth of July

First Alert: Today into Independence Day for storms
This weekend will be hot and humid with a chance for storms each day.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stormy at times today as a cold front moves closer bringing the best chance for showers and storms across the area.

Hot and very humid today with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s with heat index values as hot as 100° and increasing clouds through the day. Storms will start first in the mountains around noon then slowly making its way to the piedmont area later in the afternoon.

There is a low-end severe threat with strong to damaging winds possible with some of these storms in addition to lightning and briefly heavy rain.

Monday 3 pm Fourth of July
Monday 3 pm Fourth of July(WBTV)

What was Tropical Storm Colin has completely dissipated off the NC coast at 5 AM this morning. Colin lasted a total of 1 day bringing gusty winds, rounds of heavy rain and storms, and high surf to parts of the SC & NC coast.

A First Alert remains in place for Monday, July 4th for a few storms possible in the afternoon, but not nearly as widespread as today. High temperatures will be near 90°.

Showers and storms continue into Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 90s as a high-pressure system bring the area into a typical summertime-like pattern.

Scattered storms are expected Wednesday with high temperatures nearing the mid-90s. Storm chances continue through the work week with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Have a great Independence Day!

Today across the region
