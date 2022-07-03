First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible for Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this evening with some showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe and produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

First Alert July 4th : Scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday : Scattered showers and storms.

Wednesday: PM showers and storms, hotter.

Look for the showers and thunderstorms to come to an end before midnight. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

The forecast for the Fourth of July is looking better. There will still be chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but we should see less coverage in the thunderstorm activity than we’ve seen over the past few days in our area.

Fourth of July outlook (WBTV First Alert Weather)

By Monday night, there will only be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, so the weather should be pleasant for most fireworks shows.

With a weakening cold front still in the area along with the heat and humidity, we’ll keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The typical summer pattern of hot and humid afternoons plus chances of thunderstorms will continue Wednesday through Friday. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s and heat index values will climb over 100 at times.

Next weekend’s outlook looks warm and humid with the highest chances for storms on Saturday. Highs next Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a safe and happy Independence Day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

