Woman killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Rowan County

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Saturday afternoon after she was hit by a train in China Grove.

Officers from the China Grove Police Department responded to Beaver Street around 3:54 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the body of a 39-year-old woman, identified as Wendy Paulette Ervin.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to the China Grove Fire Department.

The train, which was an Amtrak passenger train, stopped after the woman was hit.

