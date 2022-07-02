Troopers: 2 dead in Chester Co., S.C. wreck
The wreck happened at U.S. 21.
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a Chester County, S.C. crash early Saturday morning.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the wreck happened just before 5 a.m. at U.S. 21 near Riverview Circle.
A driver in a 2014 Lincoln Sedan headed south ran off the road to the left before hitting a culvert and utility pole, then overturned, according to troopers.
The driver and passenger both died.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.