Troopers: 2 dead in Chester Co., S.C. wreck

CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a Chester County, S.C. crash early Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the wreck happened just before 5 a.m. at U.S. 21 near Riverview Circle.

A driver in a 2014 Lincoln Sedan headed south ran off the road to the left before hitting a culvert and utility pole, then overturned, according to troopers.

The driver and passenger both died.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.