Storm chances continue as we get closer to the Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The combination of the heat, humidity and a cold front sagging southward will keep daily chances for widely scattered, to numerous showers/storms in our area.

First Alert Sunday : Hot and humid, showers and storms.

First Alert July 4th : Scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday: PM showers and storms, hot and humid.

We have First Alerts in place for Sunday and Monday as we’re expected some heavy downpours at times with any storms that develop.

Weekend outlook (WBTV First Alert Weather)

For tonight, a few scattered showers will be possible early then expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy but, in the afternoon, expect showers and thunderstorms; highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. For the 4th of July, showers and storms will be more scattered and not as widespread as Sunday.

The best chances for storms on Monday will be in the early afternoon hours. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to near 90 degrees across the piedmont.

On Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Chances for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday through Friday and highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

