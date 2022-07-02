NC DHHS Flu
Scattered showers, storms expected for Fourth of July weekend

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday for increased storm coverage.
While everyone has a chance to have showers and storms, the greatest chance will be in the mountains and foothills this afternoon and evening.
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unsettled weather is expected through the Fourth of July holiday with scattered showers and storm chances each day with hot and very humid conditions.

  • Today: Hot and humid with afternoon/evening thunderstorms
  • Tropical Storm Colin has formed off the coast of S.C.
  • First Alert: Sunday and Monday for increased coverage of storms
Fourth of July weekend forecast
Fourth of July weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

Today will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures near the lower 90s for the piedmont and upper 70s for the mountains. While everyone has a chance to have showers and storms, the greatest chance will be in the mountains and foothills this afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s.

Tropical Storm Colin has just formed off the coast of South Carolina! It has organized just enough with max sustained winds at 40 miles per hour. This will bring tropical-storm-force winds to the Carolina beaches today with rounds of showers and storms and dangerous rip currents in some spots. This system will not impact our weather much. Our big rain maker over the weekend will be ahead and alongside a cold front.

Tropical Storm Colin
Tropical Storm Colin(First Alert Weather)

A First Alert is in effect for Sunday as rain and storm coverage looks to be the highest starting in the afternoon and continuing into the night. There is a low-end severe threat with strong to damaging winds possible with some of these storms in addition to lightning and briefly heavy rain. High temperatures will be near 91 degrees.

The First Alert continues into Monday, July 4th for scattered showers and storms with some on the stronger side. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Showers and storms are expected through the work week with hot and humid conditions as temperatures linger in the low to mid-90s.

Have a great Independence Day!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

