One person killed in fatal crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a fatal car crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the person was killed when a 2011 Ford pickup truck and a 2005 Chevrolet sedan collided at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Old Creek Road.

The incident happened approximately 12:45 p.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. Two people were in the Ford, but neither were injured.

The drivers have not yet been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

