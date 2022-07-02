One person killed in fatal crash in Chesterfield County
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Old Creek Road.
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a fatal car crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the person was killed when a 2011 Ford pickup truck and a 2005 Chevrolet sedan collided at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Old Creek Road.
The incident happened approximately 12:45 p.m.
The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. Two people were in the Ford, but neither were injured.
The drivers have not yet been identified.
The crash remains under investigation.
