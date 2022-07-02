NC DHHS Flu
Medic: 1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning I-85 wreck

Video from the scene revealed a tractor-trailer was overturned and on fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

The wreck happened early Saturday morning on Interstate 85 northbound, close to exit 46A.

Details are limited, but video from the scene revealed a tractor-trailer was overturned and on fire.

The interstate was shut down for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

WBTV is working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

