NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Delivery mix-up: Stanley Cup trophy almost missed Colorado Avalanche victory parade

The Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to the wrong address. (Source: CNN, KUSA, KIT KARBLER, DMITRI RUDENKO, GETTY IMAGES)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Thanks to a delivery mix-up, the Stanley Cup trophy almost didn’t make it to Thursday’s Colorado Avalanche victory celebration.

Colorado couple Kit Karbler and Dmitri Rudenko said they weren’t expecting any deliveries when an SUV backed into their driveway the other day.

Rudenko said it looked familiar. So, he joked about it possibly being the Stanley Cup trophy, and the delivery driver told him it was indeed the championship trophy.

The trophy was supposed to go to the Avalanche team captain, but his home address was a digit from the couple’s residence.

The mix-up was quickly sorted out, but the couple said they were able to take a picture with the trophy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Investigative reporter David Hodges is discussing his report about David Tepper’s deals, and...
Bankruptcy Audible: David Tepper’s companies could get drawn into failed Rock Hill HQ project
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over...
Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles
Five people were injured at a flea market after the driver of a pickup truck lost control.
Five injured after vehicle drives into display at Catawba Co. flea market

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature...
New York overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits
The Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to the wrong address.
Stanley Cup mistakenly delivered
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Trump social media firm subpoenaed by feds, stock regulators
Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive...
Hy-Vee supermarkets recalling potato salad due to possible contamination