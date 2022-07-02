NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom

Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller. The infant was not hurt.(Source: Spectrum News NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead Wednesday as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been arrested and charged with killing her.

Police said 22-year-old Isaac Argro was arrested Friday.

Slain mother Azsia Johnson’s family identified Argro as the baby’s father and said he routinely abused Johnson, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.

Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Johnson was 20.

Her 3-month-old daughter was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Investigative reporter David Hodges is discussing his report about David Tepper’s deals, and...
Bankruptcy Audible: David Tepper’s companies could get drawn into failed Rock Hill HQ project
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over...
Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles
Five people were injured at a flea market after the driver of a pickup truck lost control.
Five injured after vehicle drives into display at Catawba Co. flea market

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Fourth of July cookouts costing more and food prices rise
Grocery prices are going up, making summer cookouts more expensive.
Shoppers pay 17 percent more for popular Independence Day foods
Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales over next 5 years