West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

Workers say too many people were not paying rent, forcing the motel’s closure.
The general manager of the Southern Comfort Inn on Tuckaseegee Rd. says some tenants refuse to...
The general manager of the Southern Comfort Inn on Tuckaseegee Rd. says some tenants refuse to pay rent, knowing the eviction moratorium will protect them.(Caroline Hicks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live.

The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009.

Tracy Canterbury-Jones, the general manager for the last 16 years, sent a letter at the start of June saying the inn’s doors would be closing June 30 because too many residents were not paying for their stay.

Despite help from multiple organizations, the money owed was too much for the motel to continue to operate.

WBTV visited the Inn Friday, July 1 and very few residents remained. Staff members and the general manager confirmed the building was closed to the public, but they are working with the United Way to relocate the remaining people.

Southern Comfort Inn closed June 30 and all persons must be gone by July 5.

