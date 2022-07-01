Chance for scattered showers, storms expected through holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More mild and muggy mornings and hot and humid afternoons can be expected across our area through the holiday weekend. Along with the heat and humidity, be prepared for chances of scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.

Today : Humid, scattered storms

Weekend Outlook : Scattered showers and storms

First Alert 4th of July: PM showers and storms, hot and humid

Good morning! Just what you would expect in July...heat, high humidity, & chances for afternoon storms. #NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/7CJPVQyBnS — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) July 1, 2022

Cloudy and humid conditions will give way to some scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s; heat indices will range from the mid-90s to 100. Any lingering showers/storms will wrap up early this evening. The overnight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chances for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will continue for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We have a First Alert in place for Independence Day because showers and storms could interrupt our holiday plans at times. Most of July 4 looks mostly cloudy, hot, and humid but storms will be possible in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Most of July 4 looks mostly cloudy, hot and humid, but storms are possible in the afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

On Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With no significant changes in the weather pattern expected over the next several days, heat, humidity, and afternoon showers/storms will be the rule through Thursday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a safe holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.