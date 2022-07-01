NC DHHS Flu
Chance for scattered showers, storms expected through holiday weekend

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More mild and muggy mornings and hot and humid afternoons can be expected across our area through the holiday weekend. Along with the heat and humidity, be prepared for chances of scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.

  • Today: Humid, scattered storms
  • Weekend Outlook: Scattered showers and storms
  • First Alert 4th of July: PM showers and storms, hot and humid

Cloudy and humid conditions will give way to some scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s; heat indices will range from the mid-90s to 100. Any lingering showers/storms will wrap up early this evening. The overnight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chances for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will continue for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We have a First Alert in place for Independence Day because showers and storms could interrupt our holiday plans at times. Most of July 4 looks mostly cloudy, hot, and humid but storms will be possible in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

On Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With no significant changes in the weather pattern expected over the next several days, heat, humidity, and afternoon showers/storms will be the rule through Thursday.

Have a safe holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

