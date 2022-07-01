NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Pink Tax’ on feminine hygiene products, diapers ends in Louisiana

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from...
Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.(CNN)
By Bria Gremillion and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The “Pink Tax” exemption state law went into effect July 1, according to WAFB.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

“Ending the tax puts more money in the pockets of women and families who will spend that money in our economy, and it has a significant impact in the pockets of low-income families,” Michelle Erenberg with LIFT Louisiana told WAFB in a previous report.

The bill passed without opposition and carries a $9 million price tag.

Proponents have consistently argued that other essentials like food and water are exempted from state sales taxing, so these essentials should be too.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over...
Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles
Investigative reporter David Hodges is discussing his report about David Tepper’s deals, and...
Bankruptcy Audible: David Tepper’s companies could get drawn into failed Rock Hill HQ project
Five people were injured at a flea market after the driver of a pickup truck lost control.
Five injured after vehicle drives into display at Catawba Co. flea market

Latest News

A woman in Gastonia is searching for help after battling chronic homelessness.
Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.
Kitten severely burned in dumpster fire finds forever home after full recovery
Virginia law requires drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working...
Excessive noise: Police can ticket drivers with loud exhaust systems, mufflers