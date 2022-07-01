NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One month later, family pleading for someone to come forward after baby, father shot and killed

Darion and Da’Mari McClendon were murdered on May 29 in Monroe.
Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed in Monroe.
Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed in Monroe.(Provided photo)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been one month since a 4-month-old and his 25-year-old father were shot and killed in Monroe.

Weeks later, the families of Darion and Da’Mari McClendon are pleading for someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

“I miss changing diapers, I miss waking up seeing him smile, I miss everything,” the baby’s mother, Shania Robinson, said.

Darion and his son, Da’Mari, were killed on May 29.

Family members say the two were sitting on the porch of a home when gunshots erupted.

“It’s time for somebody to be held accountable for this,” Robinson said. “It doesn’t make sense for nobody to be in jail for this and it’s been a whole month.”

Robinson joined Darion’s mother, Tynika McClendon, Thursday afternoon. Both are hoping an arrest is made soon.

“My only son and I’m terrified,” McClendon said. “It’s crazy for them to just take their lives, for what? My son didn’t bother anybody and that was an innocent baby. I’m feeling so angry.”

Both mothers say they haven’t had any updates from the police.

They’re calling on the Monroe community to help solve this case.

“Like you said, Monroe is very small, so I know somebody out here knows something,” McClendon said.

Robinson agreed.

“It’s been a whole month, and nobody has been arrested for my son and his father being killed,” Robinson said. “It’s very hard for me. I will feel much better to know they’re locked up and will never be getting out.”

If you have any information, call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

A cash reward of up to now $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Related: Community rallying behind family of infant, father killed in Monroe shooting

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer
Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug and firearm charges.
Hickory man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug, gun charges
Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C.
Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school’s social...
York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court
Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court
Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith
Livingstone College gives seniors a second chance at admission, earning credits for the fall
Livingstone College gives seniors a second chance at admission, earning credits for the fall