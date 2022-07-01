One month later, family pleading for someone to come forward after baby, father shot and killed

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been one month since a 4-month-old and his 25-year-old father were shot and killed in Monroe.

Weeks later, the families of Darion and Da’Mari McClendon are pleading for someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

“I miss changing diapers, I miss waking up seeing him smile, I miss everything,” the baby’s mother, Shania Robinson, said.

Darion and his son, Da’Mari, were killed on May 29.

Family members say the two were sitting on the porch of a home when gunshots erupted.

“It’s time for somebody to be held accountable for this,” Robinson said. “It doesn’t make sense for nobody to be in jail for this and it’s been a whole month.”

Robinson joined Darion’s mother, Tynika McClendon, Thursday afternoon. Both are hoping an arrest is made soon.

“My only son and I’m terrified,” McClendon said. “It’s crazy for them to just take their lives, for what? My son didn’t bother anybody and that was an innocent baby. I’m feeling so angry.”

Both mothers say they haven’t had any updates from the police.

They’re calling on the Monroe community to help solve this case.

“Like you said, Monroe is very small, so I know somebody out here knows something,” McClendon said.

Robinson agreed.

“It’s been a whole month, and nobody has been arrested for my son and his father being killed,” Robinson said. “It’s very hard for me. I will feel much better to know they’re locked up and will never be getting out.”

If you have any information, call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

A cash reward of up to now $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

