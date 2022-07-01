One killed after vehicle runs stop sign in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after the driver of another vehicle disregarded a stop sign in York County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the driver of a GMC SUV disregarded a stop sign on Barringer Road near Rock Hill and hit a Kia SUV that was traveling east on Porter Road at approximately 11:42 a.m. on Friday.

The driver of the Kia then ran off the road and struck a tree.

That driver was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where they died due to their injuries. Their name has not yet been released.

The driver of the GMC was identified as Kolhby Orr, and was uninjured. One passenger in the GMC was transported to the hospital out of precaution.

SCHP is investigating the collision.

