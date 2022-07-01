One dies after shooting on Fifth St. in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 31-year-old man has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Statesville.

According to the Statesville Police Department, a call about gunshots on Fifth Street came in at 4:12 a.m. While officers were heading to the scene, another call came in about a gunshot victim at 1009 Fifth St.

Police arrived and found the victim, identified as Shawn Darnell Whren Jr., inside the home.

Whren was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital and later died from injuries, authorities said.

No one has been arrested in the shooting as of 9:15 a.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Statesville Police at (704) 878-3406 or (704) 878-3516.

