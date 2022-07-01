NC DHHS Flu
New chancellor takes helm at UNCW

Dr. Aswani Volety takes the helm as the seventh Chancellor of University North Carolina...
Dr. Aswani Volety takes the helm as the seventh Chancellor of University North Carolina Wilmington where he spent his first day meeting with staff and reconnecting with the campus he now calls home. PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW(UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA WILMINGTON | PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While Friday was Dr. Aswani Volety first day as UNCW’s chancellor, he’s no stranger to the university’s campus.

Volety previously served as the Dean of UNCW’s College of Arts & Sciences and the Executive Director of the Center for Marine Science.

“Thank you for welcoming me back to Wilmington to serve as UNCW Chancellor,” Volety said in a message to the UNCW campus community. “Since I previously held roles as Dean of UNCW’s renowned College of Arts & Sciences and the Executive Director of the Center for Marine Science, I already knew this is a place like no other. With your encouragement and support, I am quickly getting reacquainted with our great university. It feels good to be home!”

Before being selected to replace the retiring Jose V. Sartarelli as UNCW’s chancellor, Volety was Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Elon University.

“The essence of who we are as an institution – our commitment to student-centered experiences grounded in high-quality teaching, mentoring, research and service – has served us well since 1947 and will continue to underpin our mission, vision and goals in the future,” Volety said in his message. “I look forward to working with the UNCW community to build on our strengths and expand the university’s potential in important and meaningful ways. Let’s soar higher together, Seahawks!”

