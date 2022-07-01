First Alert in effect as storms threaten holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for Sunday and Monday as scattered storms are possible each afternoon and evening until the upcoming holiday.

Scattered storms to continue tonight, Saturday afternoon/evening.

First Alert: Coverage of storms looking more impressive Sunday and Monday.

Otherwise, hot and humid through the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms have impacted a large portion of the Carolinas on Friday, a trend that will continue through the weekend and into the Fourth of July.

⛈️ It's an active afternoon on radar across the Carolinas!



Locally, most of the showers & storms are along/SE of I-85...



We have some lightning over Lake Norman! Make sure friends & family are off the water until that storm weakens/passes by

Although coverage will decrease after sunset through tomorrow morning, anticipate scattered storms to re-develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop to around the 70-degree mark overnight and rebound into the low 90s tomorrow afternoon.

If you have plans along the east coast, an area of low pressure will bring an even better chance for rain to the area tonight into Saturday. Although tropical development is possible with that disturbance, it is unlikely at this time.

Highs near 90 degrees and a daily chance for storms will continue through the rest of the weekend, but coverage does look more impressive Sunday and Monday. A First Alert is in place both days for that reason.

A few storms could be on the strong side, so keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy if you have any outdoor/firework plans.

Rain chances remain steady from there, but temperatures do look hotter by the middle and end of next week.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates through the weekend and have a great Fourth of July!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

