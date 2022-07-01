Crash closes part of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A traffic crash has closed a portion of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, there are injuries in this crash.

North Sharon Amity Road is shut down between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Road.

Traffic Alert!!!! North Sharon Amity Road between Central Ave. and Wilora Lake Road will be shut down in both directions for a extended amount of time due to an accident. pic.twitter.com/jrEmmKeR1w — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 1, 2022

