Crash closes part of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte
Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A traffic crash has closed a portion of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte early Friday morning.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, there are injuries in this crash.
North Sharon Amity Road is shut down between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Road.
Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.
Get real-time traffic updates here.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.