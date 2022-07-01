NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crash closes part of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.
First responders say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A traffic crash has closed a portion of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, there are injuries in this crash.

North Sharon Amity Road is shut down between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Road.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over...
Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Charlotte skyline
Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by Karen Caballero, her son Alejandro Miguel Andino Caballero...
Young couple who died in tractor-trailer headed to U.S. ‘so they could have a different life, so they could achieve goals’
A car damaged a garage door after crashing into a Mecklenburg County home overnight.
Car crashes into home overnight in northeast Mecklenburg County
Many are expected to hit the roads during the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Busy airports, roadways expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend
Busy airports, roadways expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend