Car crashes into home overnight in northeast Mecklenburg County

There is no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the home.
A car damaged a garage door after crashing into a Mecklenburg County home overnight.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A garage door was damaged after a car hit a house overnight in northeast Mecklenburg County.

The collision happened on Greenhead View Road near Interstate 485 and Interstate 485.

There is no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the home.

Medic says no one was taken to the hospital.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

