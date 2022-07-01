Busy airports, roadways expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, Friday is one of the busiest travel days of the year and travel troubles continue at the nation’s airports.

Millions of people are trying to get to their summer vacations only to be left stranded.

As a major hub for American Airlines, Charlotte Douglas International Airport has seen its share of those cancellations and delays.

Officials at Charlotte Douglas say this weekend will be one of the busiest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Airport staff says the best advice is to get there at least two hours before a flight and allow extra time to park, preferably booking parking ahead of time.

Travelers are also reminded to check with the airlines for any cancellations or delays due to the weather or staffing shortages.

For those choosing to drive to their holiday weekend destination, AAA says the national average price of gas has fallen to $4.84 a gallon for regular gas. That’s down 8 cents from one week ago but still $1.72 higher than this time last year.

In North Carolina, the average price is $4.48 a gallon, while it’s $4.35 in South Carolina.

The majority of the nearly 50 million travelers will be on the roads, which means busy interstates like Interstate 77 will see near pre-pandemic numbers.

The Fourth of July travel weekend is five days, starting Thursday, June 30, and extending to Tuesday, July 5.

Travel experts say with congestion motorists could spend twice as long on the road Friday and all those cars mean more opportunities for a crash to occur.

Last year, S.C. saw nearly 1,100 crashes over the Fourth of July weekend, 15 of them being fatal.

In N.C., there were 2,500 crashes and 22 fatalities.

Troopers with the South Carolina State Highway Patrol say drivers can make roads safer if they avoid the fatal four - drinking, speeding, distraction and not wearing a seatbelt.

North and South Carolina Departments of Transportation are doing their part to ease congestion by removing lane closures Friday through Tuesday so traffic can flow a little smoother.

