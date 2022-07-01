Flyers facing busy air travel weekend ahead of the Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Air travel picked up at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Friday evening as thousands of North Carolinians are flying for the holiday weekend.

Charlotte-Douglas says the number of people traveling to, from and through the airport could surpass pre-pandemic levels dating back to 2019.

Perhaps the biggest issue at the airport were long lines at the TSA checkpoint with wait times wavering throughout the day as more people headed to the airport this evening.

TSA lines during the middle of day averaged waits less than 10 minutes, but increased to upwards of 45 minutes by Friday evening.

That trend continues when it comes to airline check-in points for people dropping off their luggage.

The business at the airport is no surprise as Charlotte-Douglas is expecting this to be one of the busiest days of travel over the Fourth of July weekend.

“Things are not going so well for us right now, we had a flight at 11 and it’s been delayed by eight hours,” Malia Moss of Clemson, S.C. said.

By 5 p.m., there were nine cancellations in and out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Overall, things have run smoothly for most travelers.

“Seems like everything is going smoothly today so far, the weather is hopefully going to hold out so fingers crossed everything is going to go well,” Emily Sutton said.

AAA expects 95,000 North Carolinians to travel by air this holiday weekend.

“The first leg has been smooth, we’ll see, I have a long way to go, I’m going to Brussels,” Anithea Adapoe of Concord said.

The airport is encouraging people to book parking early, or find an alternative way to get there.

“So far the only delay we have is waiting for the airline to open up the gate so we can go and get our baggage checked in,” Peter Lucas said.

The airport is advising people to arrive early and check in with your airline about potential delays and cancellations.

