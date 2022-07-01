NC DHHS Flu
Atlanta’s popular ‘Slutty Vegan’ burger joint to open in Charlotte

Vegan restaurants and plant-based food options have increased in Charlotte over the years to meet the demand of the community.
By Alexis Clinton
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Plant-based burgers from Atlanta’s popular “Slutty Vegan” restaurant are making their way to Charlotte, permanently.

CEO and founder, Pinky Cole, tells Axios that our city shows nothing but major love every time they host a pop-up here.

  • “Charlotte gives us that hometown Atlanta energy which feels amazing to us,” Cole said.
  • Most recently, Cole felt the love during the Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival— the Slutty Vegan food truck sold out, as it often does. There, she told Charlotte Five the great news: Charlotte is among the cities she’s scouting for their next location.

Why it matters: Vegan restaurants and plant-based food options have increased in Charlotte over the years to meet the demand of the community.

Menu: The new location will feature most of the same burger and dessert options as the Atlanta restaurant.

  • The item names are as creative as the recipes, like “The One Night Stand,” a plant-based patty with vegan bacon that is covered in slut sauce and topped with a Hawaiian bun.
  • For dessert, try the potato pie or the banana pudding.

Timeline: Slutty Vegan is in the process of expanding to other cities — including Brooklyn, New York, Birmingham, Alabama and Columbus, Georgia — so an official date for the Charlotte opening hasn’t been announced yet.

  • “We hope that bringing Slutty Vegan to Charlotte will create jobs and opportunities for the community to engage with a restaurant that cares about them,” said Cole.
  • In the meantime, Cole says they’ll continue holding pop-ups across North Carolina.

💭 My thought bubble: I once waited over an hour in line to try the food at a pop-up in Durham and they sold out before I got to the front of the line. I’m still sad about that.

Copyright 2022 Axios, WBTV. All rights reserved.

Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
