NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in Nebraska

One person was killed when a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln Thursday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Emergency crews were on the scene for hours Thursday after a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln, killing one person.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a tree fell on the house, hit part of the chimney, which fell through the roof, and struck a person inside.

The 911 call came in Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Several fire trucks, an ambulance and a chaplain arrived at the scene, just north of 27th and Van Dorn St.

According to LFR, the tree falling was “an act of nature on a windy day” and was an accident.

It took first responders an extended period of time to clear the debris and get inside the home.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer
Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug and firearm charges.
Hickory man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug, gun charges
Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C.
Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school’s social...
York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith
Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court
Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court
Livingstone College gives seniors a second chance at admission, earning credits for the fall
Livingstone College gives seniors a second chance at admission, earning credits for the fall
Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed in Monroe.
One month later, family pleading for someone to come forward after baby, father shot and killed