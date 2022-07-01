NC DHHS Flu
1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

