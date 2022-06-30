NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons.

The court’s action follows a decision in December in which the justices declined an emergency request to halt the requirement. At the time, doctors, nurses and other medical workers who said they were being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs.

Three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — dissented earlier and did so again Thursday.

New York is one of three states, along with Maine and Rhode Island, that do not accommodate health care workers who object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

The court had previously turned away health care workers in Maine, who filed a similar challenge, with the same three justices in dissent.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C.
Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school’s social...
York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat
Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug and firearm charges.
Hickory man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug, gun charges
Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer

Latest News

U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
Veteran William Kellerman was finally recognized as a recipient of the Purple Heart, Prisoner...
WWII veteran receives medals earned nearly 70 years ago
It’s still unclear if it was a ransomware attack or some other type of cyber incident that...
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits, job seekers in some states