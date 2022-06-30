Storm risk low Thursday, but increases over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine along with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 80s, just a little below average for late June.

Seasonal temps, low rain risk today

Higher heat just in time for July 4

Better rain chances over the weekend

Low clouds & patchy fog to start today, otherwise partly cloudy, warm and humid around #CLT today with low rain chances. Best chance for a stray thunderstorm today in the @wbtv_news area will be over the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2TV79LnXNt — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 30, 2022

Rain chances appear very low today, though a lone thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Patchy clouds, muggy and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The late-week pattern will be a typical one for the Carolinas, as the Bermuda High sets up just off the Carolina coast. That means standard highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, tropical humidity levels and daily chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms Friday and over the holiday weekend.

Long-range models do suggest a front moving in from the north could impact the WBTV viewing area starting on Sunday, so thunderstorm chances look to be greater Sunday and Monday, and so a First Alert has now been hoisted for Independence Day. At this point, there are no washouts forecast, but outdoor plans could be interrupted by the uptick in thunderstorms over the holiday weekend.

Little chance of rain around #CLT today, but scattered thunderstorms will be around the @wbtv_news area Friday & over the holiday weekend. Sunday & Monday appear to be the most active days. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/o4WzqECuFi — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 30, 2022

Checking the tropics, there is a tropical wave that has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 24 hours. While this system looks to have a big impact on Central America and the northern coast of South America over the news couple of days, no impacts on the United States are anticipated. The next tropical name of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season is “Bonnie.”

Meteorologist Al Conklin

