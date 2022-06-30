Police: 12-year-old injured in Hickory shooting; teen identified as gunman

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Hickory, authorities said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, a call came in around 6:16 p.m. from a woman saying six to seven juveniles were on the porch of her 6th Avenue SW home and threatening to assault her 16-year-old son.

While officers were headed to the home, another person called 911 to say several shots had been fired inside, law enforcement said.

Police said they found the 12-year-old lying next to the road on 7th Avenue SW with a gunshot wound. The child had been carried away from the home by another juvenile.

According to Hickory Police, the Catawba County EMS arrived and took the 12-year-old to Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Investigators said the 16-year-old at the 6th Avenue home was identified as the shooter and waited for officers to arrive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.

