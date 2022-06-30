Partly cloudy, warmer for Thursday afternoon before increasing chances for weekend storms

NC DHHS Flu
After today, it will be the combination of daytime heating and high humidity that gives us chances for thunderstorms each afternoon.
Friday starts out partly cloudy but, in the afternoon, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting out this morning with some areas of patchy fog, the balance of the day is looking warm and pleasant with only a stray shower or storm possible.

  • Rest of Today: Partly cloudy, warmer
  • Friday: Scattered showers and storms
  • Weekend Outlook: Increasing chances for storms, hot & humid

After today, it will be the combination of daytime heating and high humidity that gives us chances for thunderstorms each afternoon. High pressure setting up over the Atlantic will keep the Carolinas hot and humid through the Fourth of July. For this afternoon, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday starts out partly cloudy but, in the afternoon, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to the upper 80s across the Piedmont. Chances for afternoon thunderstorms will continue for Saturday and Sunday; storms will be hit-or-miss, and highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We have a First Alert in place for Independence Day because showers and storms could interrupt our holiday plans at times. For the Fourth of July, we’ll still be in a pattern of afternoon thunderstorm development and conditions will be hot and humid; expect highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be hot and humid with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

