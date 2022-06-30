New back road at Galleria Blvd. opening to help with congestion in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A traffic trouble spot in Rock Hill is about to get a lot less hectic with the opening of a new back road.

The intersection of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Galleria Boulevard can get really congested, but a new section of Galleria Boulevard just down the road will open Thursday.

Video York County leaders posted to YouTube shows the new intersection.

Galleria Boulevard used to be a dead end. Now, the four-lane road extends about 2,000 feet all the way to Red River Road.

It’s a back road that will ease congestion on Dave Lyle Boulevard. Plus, it’s an alternative to Interstate 77.

The project is part of the York County Pennies for Progress road improvement. The roughly $7 million project began the design phase in 2018 and is now ready for traffic.

The plan also includes widening Red River Road all the way down to Dave Lyle Boulevard. That next phase of the project is set to start in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.