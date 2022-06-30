Late-day storm chances continue, with a First Alert for the Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered late-day storm chances continue for the holiday weekend, with a higher chance for scattered storms for late Monday.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday, as storms could impact outdoor activities for Monday afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms for Friday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Hot and muggy weekend, with late-day storms possible.

First Alert Monday: Scattered late-day storms; lower 90s.

A few showers and storms are possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, as temperatures cool to around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Scattered late-day storms are possible for Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains.

Forecast for the next four days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The Fourth of July weekend will feature high temperatures around 90 degrees, with isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

A First Alert has been issued for your Fourth of July Monday, due to the fact that scattered storms will be possible late in the afternoon and evening, which could impact outdoor activities.

Temperatures look to stay in the lower 90s for midweek next week, with isolated to scattered storms continuing.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is moving westward, along South America’s northern coast, and is on a track toward Central America by the weekend. This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie at any point.

At this point, this system looks to have no impacts on the United States, yet could have impacts for any travelers to Central America this weekend. The latest forecast track has this tropical system moving into the Pacific Ocean by early next week.

We are also keeping a close watch on a disorganized system in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Texas coast, that will bring heavy rain around Houston and the Texas coastline. This system has the potential to become a tropical depression.

Have a fun and safe Fourth of July weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

