NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NBA star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles

The arrest came before Thursday’s start of NBA free agency.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over Milwaukee earlier this year.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has confirmed Charlotte Hornets star player Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports was the first to report that police in Los Angeles arrested Bridges Wednesday after he turned himself in.

An arrest report on the Los Angeles County Jail’s website shows Bridges was charged with a felony but doesn’t say what the exact charge was.

TMZ reports he is charged with domestic violence. The online arrest report shows his bail was set at $130,000 and he’s since been released.

The arrest came before Thursday’s start of NBA free agency.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak announced Wednesday the team extended a qualifying offer to Bridges.

He is a restricted free agent and the qualifying offer will allow the Hornets to match any offer sheet presented by another team.

Bridges is coming off a career year and could be in line for a contract that pays him $30 million per season.

The Hornets organization has not yet responded to a request for comment on Bridges’ arrest.

According to the arrest record, Bridges is expected back in court on July 20.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school’s social...
York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat
Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C.
Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash
Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug and firearm charges.
Hickory man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug, gun charges
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February
Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February

Latest News

'Violence interrupters' have been in the Beatties Ford area for months, helping to curb crime.
‘Violence interrupters’ looking to transform lives, change Beatties Ford area
FILE -New Hampshire Motor Speedway Chairman of the Board Bruton Smith speaks during a news...
Former Charlotte Motor Speedway president remembers Bruton Smith
Police chief blasts bond set for suspected shooter who injured officer
Violence Interrupters curbing crime in Charlotte