Five injured after vehicle drives into display at Catawba Co. flea market

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were injured, including two children, when a pickup truck drove into an appliance display at a Catawba County flea market.

The Newton Police Department responded to the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton at approximately 11:19 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined that the driver, identified as 83-year-old Gerald Flowers, lost control of his Ford Sport Trac pickup while driving through the market, leading him to run through the display.

Police say that several appliances hit pedestrians who were walking in the area.

Three adults, aged 65, 42 and 33 were injured, along with two children, aged 3 and 5.

All five people’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Flowers was charged with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.

The Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene.

