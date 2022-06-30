NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Five injured after vehicle drives into display at Catawba Co. flea market

Three adults and two children were injured at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.
Five people were injured at a flea market after the driver of a pickup truck lost control.
Five people were injured at a flea market after the driver of a pickup truck lost control.(Gray)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were injured, including two children, when a pickup truck drove into an appliance display at a Catawba County flea market.

The Newton Police Department responded to the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton at approximately 11:19 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined that the driver, identified as 83-year-old Gerald Flowers, lost control of his Ford Sport Trac pickup while driving through the market, leading him to run through the display.

Police say that several appliances hit pedestrians who were walking in the area.

Three adults, aged 65, 42 and 33 were injured, along with two children, aged 3 and 5.

All five people’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Flowers was charged with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.

The Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene.

Related: Man facing charges after 1 killed, four injured in Catawba County crash

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C.
Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash
Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug and firearm charges.
Hickory man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug, gun charges
Chief Jennings
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer
York Technical College in Rock Hill, S.C. has been evacuated, according to the school’s social...
York Technical College’s Rock Hill campus evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
Union Co. gas station sold tainted gas, drivers get help after WBTV investigation
State investigates tainted gas in Union County
State investigates tainted gas in Union County
NCDEQ, Colonial Pipeline reach $5 million agreement for massive gasoline leak in Huntersville